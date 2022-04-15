DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “DICE Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. Its proprietary technology platform to build a pipeline of novel oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. DICE Therapeutics Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “
DICE stock opened at $19.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.46. DICE Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $40.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 29.77 and a quick ratio of 29.77.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.
DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.
