DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Trading Up 7.7%

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.97 and last traded at $9.97. Approximately 136,618 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,126,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.26.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DRH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.21.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

DiamondRock Hospitality ( NYSE:DRH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 34.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,796,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,661,000 after buying an additional 1,426,483 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,990,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,225,000 after buying an additional 746,724 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,719,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,947,000 after buying an additional 272,122 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,391,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,808,000 after purchasing an additional 198,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 17.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,404,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,623,000 after purchasing an additional 640,740 shares in the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

