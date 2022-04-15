Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Bought by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Diageo were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 586.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after buying an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth $2,642,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,067,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,386,000 after buying an additional 58,199 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DEO shares. StockNews.com raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.40) to GBX 3,200 ($41.70) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($58.64) to GBX 4,700 ($61.25) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,703.70.

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded up $2.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $209.22. 454,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,101. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $175.46 and a 12-month high of $223.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $198.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.00.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $1.5714 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

