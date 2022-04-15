Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America cut Devon Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $51.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.67.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy stock opened at $62.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.79. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $20.14 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.50.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 95.92%.

In related news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $1,912,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 765,202 shares in the company, valued at $48,781,627.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 17,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total value of $1,019,546.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,251 shares of company stock worth $9,827,922 over the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 51.6% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.