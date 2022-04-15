Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Given New €59.80 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €62.40 ($67.83) to €59.80 ($65.00) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DPSGY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Deutsche Post from €75.00 ($81.52) to €71.00 ($77.17) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Post from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Deutsche Post from €65.00 ($70.65) to €60.00 ($65.22) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Deutsche Post from €63.66 ($69.20) to €52.00 ($56.52) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Deutsche Post from €59.00 ($64.13) to €54.00 ($58.70) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.69.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DPSGY opened at $44.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $54.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of $41.86 and a 1 year high of $72.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.98.

Deutsche Post ( OTCMKTS:DPSGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 6.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deutsche Post will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, and special products for merchandize.

