Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Price expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Deutsche Börse’s FY2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DBOEY. Citigroup downgraded Deutsche Börse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €180.00 ($195.65) target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Deutsche Börse from €175.00 ($190.22) to €180.00 ($195.65) in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.03.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DBOEY opened at $18.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.95. Deutsche Börse has a 12 month low of $14.77 and a 12 month high of $18.44.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 27.59%.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

