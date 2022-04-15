Deutsche Bank Rese… Reiterates “€185.00” Price Target for Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1)

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €185.00 ($201.09) target price on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DB1 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($206.52) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($173.91) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €156.00 ($169.57) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group set a €185.00 ($201.09) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €164.00 ($178.26) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €170.15 ($184.94).

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

Shares of DB1 opened at €168.35 ($182.99) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.68. Deutsche Börse has a 52-week low of €132.65 ($144.18) and a 52-week high of €169.55 ($184.29). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €156.98 and a 200 day moving average price of €150.42. The company has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.