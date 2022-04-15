Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) a €17.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €17.00 ($18.48) price objective on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TKA. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.70 ($19.24) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($11.96) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($17.39) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.25 ($17.66) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($18.48) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, thyssenkrupp has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €14.22 ($15.45).

Shares of TKA opened at €6.95 ($7.55) on Tuesday. thyssenkrupp has a 1-year low of €20.70 ($22.50) and a 1-year high of €27.01 ($29.36). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €8.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is €9.08.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

