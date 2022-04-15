Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Target Price to €26.00

Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €28.00 ($30.43) to €26.00 ($28.26) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AEXAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Atos from €36.00 ($39.13) to €29.00 ($31.52) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oddo Bhf cut Atos from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Atos from €28.00 ($30.43) to €25.00 ($27.17) in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Atos from €44.00 ($47.83) to €35.50 ($38.59) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, HSBC lowered Atos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.58.

Atos stock opened at $4.75 on Monday. Atos has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.91.

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions, as well as end-to-end vertical solutions, data platforms, and infrastructure solutions. The company's solutions include advanced computing; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; advance detection and response, data protection and governance, and trusted digital identities, as well as digital workplace, hybrid cloud, and IoT and OT security; digital consulting; digital workplace; and edge computing and Internet of things.

