Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Price Target to €185.00

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €184.00 ($200.00) to €185.00 ($201.09) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered Deutsche Börse from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Deutsche Börse from €175.00 ($190.22) to €180.00 ($195.65) in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Deutsche Börse from €174.60 ($189.78) to €171.20 ($186.09) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deutsche Börse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Deutsche Börse from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €180.00 ($195.65) target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $151.03.
Shares of Deutsche Börse stock opened at $18.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.95. Deutsche Börse has a 12 month low of $14.77 and a 12 month high of $18.44.
Deutsche Börse Company Profile (Get Rating)
Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).
