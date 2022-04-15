Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Price Target to €185.00

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €184.00 ($200.00) to €185.00 ($201.09) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered Deutsche Börse from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Deutsche Börse from €175.00 ($190.22) to €180.00 ($195.65) in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Deutsche Börse from €174.60 ($189.78) to €171.20 ($186.09) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deutsche Börse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Deutsche Börse from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €180.00 ($195.65) target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $151.03.

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

Shares of Deutsche Börse stock opened at $18.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.95. Deutsche Börse has a 12 month low of $14.77 and a 12 month high of $18.44.

Deutsche Börse ( OTCMKTS:DBOEY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 27.59%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Börse will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.