Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Price Target to $25.00

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen upgraded Hawaiian from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Hawaiian from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hawaiian in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.67.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Shares of HA stock opened at $19.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.58 and its 200-day moving average is $19.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $31.38.

Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:HA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.58 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 63.40% and a negative net margin of 9.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 230.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.71) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hawaiian will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $48,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HA. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian (Get Rating)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.