Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SYNH. Citigroup cut shares of Syneos Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.50.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

SYNH stock opened at $80.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.78. Syneos Health has a fifty-two week low of $72.48 and a fifty-two week high of $104.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 1.84.

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Syneos Health’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Syneos Health will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $94,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,910,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,605,000 after purchasing an additional 707,665 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,599,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,872,000 after purchasing an additional 82,093 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,200,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,488,000 after purchasing an additional 653,520 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,806,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,024,000 after purchasing an additional 59,129 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,611,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,511,000 after purchasing an additional 31,598 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syneos Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.