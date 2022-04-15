Deri Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $9.98 Million (DERI)

Deri Protocol (DERI) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. During the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. Deri Protocol has a total market capitalization of $9.98 million and $327,906.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Deri Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0621 or 0.00000155 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Deri Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00045052 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,008.64 or 0.07492900 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,190.89 or 1.00093796 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00041189 BTC.

Deri Protocol Coin Profile

Deri Protocol’s genesis date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 465,232,436 coins and its circulating supply is 160,736,762 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Buying and Selling Deri Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deri Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Deri Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Deri Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deri Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.