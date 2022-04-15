Derek Christopher White Sells 200,000 Shares of Orca Gold Inc. (CVE:ORG) Stock

Orca Gold Inc. (CVE:ORG – Get Rating) Director Derek Christopher White sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.50, for a total transaction of C$99,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 145,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$72,366.40.

CVE:ORG opened at C$0.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$249.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59. Orca Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.40 and a 1 year high of C$1.00.

Orca Gold Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. It principally owns 70% interests in the Block 14 Gold Project covering an area of 2,170 square kilometers located in the Republic of the Sudan. Orca Gold Inc was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

