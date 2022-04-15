DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decline of 50.6% from the March 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 235,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut DENSO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.
Shares of OTCMKTS DNZOY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.40. The company had a trading volume of 81,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,782. DENSO has a 1 year low of $27.42 and a 1 year high of $44.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.00.
About DENSO (Get Rating)
DENSO Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers air-conditioning systems, including heat pump air-conditioning systems, control system and refrigerant products, air-conditioning system heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DENSO (DNZOY)
