DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decline of 50.6% from the March 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 235,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut DENSO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS DNZOY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.40. The company had a trading volume of 81,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,782. DENSO has a 1 year low of $27.42 and a 1 year high of $44.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.00.

DENSO ( OTCMKTS:DNZOY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 billion. DENSO had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 6.61%. Equities research analysts anticipate that DENSO will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

DENSO Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers air-conditioning systems, including heat pump air-conditioning systems, control system and refrigerant products, air-conditioning system heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.

