Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Denny’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.15. Denny’s reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,200%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Denny’s.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Denny’s had a net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 37.11%. The business had revenue of $107.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DENN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

NASDAQ:DENN traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,423. Denny’s has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $19.31. The stock has a market cap of $819.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Denny’s by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,064,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,774,000 after buying an additional 20,964 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Denny’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,008,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Denny’s by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,870,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,590,000 after buying an additional 1,996,160 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Denny’s by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after buying an additional 1,211,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Denny’s by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,167,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,681,000 after buying an additional 233,884 shares in the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

