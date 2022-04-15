Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.55) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. Delta Air Lines updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $42.36 on Friday. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $49.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.62 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.55.

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 590.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 9,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DAL shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday. Argus upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays upgraded Delta Air Lines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.44.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

