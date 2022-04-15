Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 41.80%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.55) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. Delta Air Lines updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE DAL traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.36. 29,128,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,990,301. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $49.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a PE ratio of 53.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.55.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.44.

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $143,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 161,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,318,000 after acquiring an additional 19,038 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 8,852 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 71,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after buying an additional 31,025 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 64,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 5,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 50,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 11,280 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delta Air Lines (Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.