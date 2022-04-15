Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Holdings Trimmed by Pacific Global Investment Management Co.

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,742 shares during the quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1,954.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 689,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,959,000 after acquiring an additional 656,247 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 621,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DAL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group raised Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays raised Delta Air Lines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.44.

NYSE:DAL traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.36. 27,390,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,580,696. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $49.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.60 and a 200 day moving average of $39.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. The stock has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a PE ratio of 100.86 and a beta of 1.20.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 125.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.55) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Delta Air Lines (Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.