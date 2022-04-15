DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,513 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $3,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,263,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,766,000 after purchasing an additional 46,729 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 1.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,879,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,968,000 after purchasing an additional 51,895 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 6.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,685,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,849,000 after purchasing an additional 97,264 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Lincoln National by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,482,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,927,000 after buying an additional 532,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Lincoln National by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,101,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,201,000 after buying an additional 23,343 shares during the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lincoln National from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Lincoln National from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI downgraded Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.38.

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $64.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.38 and a 200 day moving average of $69.14. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $56.41 and a 52 week high of $77.57.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.42). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

