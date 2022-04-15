DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,376 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 566.6% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,529,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,119 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,812,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 3rd quarter worth $429,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 229,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,711,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DBX opened at $23.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.04. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 0.91.

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $565.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.66 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 235.32% and a net margin of 15.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $226,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $59,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,315. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DBX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

