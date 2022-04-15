Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Trading Down 3.6%

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.10 and last traded at $25.20. Approximately 4,451 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 615,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.15.

DH has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Definitive Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.81.

Definitive Healthcare ( NASDAQ:DH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.78 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth bought 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Definitive Healthcare by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Definitive Healthcare by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

About Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

