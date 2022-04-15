Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Short Interest Update

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 132,700 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the March 15th total of 238,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 292,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Deep Yellow stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.85. The company had a trading volume of 400,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,309. Deep Yellow has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.69.

Deep Yellow Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a uranium exploration company in Namibia. The company holds a 100% interest in the Reptile project, which covers an area of 896 square kilometers (km2); 65% interest in the Nova Joint Venture covering an area of 599 km2; and 85% interest in the Yellow Dune Joint Venture covering an area of 190 km2.

