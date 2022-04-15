Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Short Interest Update

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 132,700 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the March 15th total of 238,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 292,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Deep Yellow stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.85. The company had a trading volume of 400,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,309. Deep Yellow has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.69.
