Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,552 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $8,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 265.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DECK traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $271.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,642. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $338.37. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $231.88 and a twelve month high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 14.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current year.

DECK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.55.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

