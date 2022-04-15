DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc Invests $1.69 Million in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,905 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,000. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.6% of DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 14,338 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 90,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 239,928 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $37,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIS traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.47. The stock had a trading volume of 7,283,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,860,876. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.38 and a fifty-two week high of $190.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.24. The firm has a market cap of $237.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.72.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

