Datamine FLUX Market Cap Hits $217,490.68 (FLUX)

Datamine FLUX (FLUX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 15th. One Datamine FLUX coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000449 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Datamine FLUX has a market capitalization of $217,490.68 and approximately $11,820.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Datamine FLUX has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002480 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00045042 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,986.89 or 0.07407405 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,300.50 or 0.99944163 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00041275 BTC.

About Datamine FLUX

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 1,201,417 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Buying and Selling Datamine FLUX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine FLUX directly using U.S. dollars.

