Dash (DASH) Price Down 8.9% This Week

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One Dash coin can now be purchased for $106.24 or 0.00266057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dash has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and $178.89 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dash has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00012287 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004512 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000902 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00021168 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.70 or 0.00665374 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000050 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,675,348 coins. Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “

Dash is an open-source blockchain and cryptocurrency focused on offering a fast, cheap global payments network that is decentralized in nature. According to the project’s white paper, Dash seeks to improve upon Bitcoin (BTC) by providing stronger privacy and faster transactions.

Dash, whose name comes from “digital cash,” was launched in January 2014 as a fork of Litecoin (LTC). Since going live, Dash has grown to include features such as a two-tier network with incentivized nodes, including “masternodes,” and decentralized project governance; InstantSend, which allows for instantly settled payments; ChainLocks, which makes the Dash blockchain instantly immutable; and PrivateSend, which offers additional optional privacy for transactions.

“

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

