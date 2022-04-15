DAO Maker Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $21.21 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 14th. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $188.61 million and approximately $21.21 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAO Maker coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.70 or 0.00006758 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded up 3.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00044745 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,013.41 or 0.07547792 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,970.72 or 1.00116181 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00041295 BTC.

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker’s genesis date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,956,232 coins and its circulating supply is 69,905,079 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

DAO Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

