Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Short Interest Down 70.2% in March

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,200 shares, a drop of 70.2% from the March 15th total of 346,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 903,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DANOY traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.41. 810,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,184. Danone has a 1 year low of $10.21 and a 1 year high of $15.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

DANOY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Danone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Danone from €62.00 ($67.39) to €55.00 ($59.78) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Danone in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Societe Generale upgraded Danone from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Danone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

