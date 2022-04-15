Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Danaos Corporation is a leading international owner of containerships, chartering vessels to many of the world’s largest liner companies. Danaos was set up by Dimitri Coustas, an experienced shipping investor who had been active in the industry. Having consistently developed sea transport services throughout its history, Danaos has forged a reputation for high-quality operational support to liner companies and other charterers throughout the world. The Company currently have a fleet of containerships aggregating TEU, making us among the largest containership charter owners in the world. We charter our containerships to a geographically diverse group of liner companies, including most of the largest ones globally. Such customers include Maersk, COSCO, Hapag-Lloyd, CMA-CGM, Neptune Orient Lines, Yang Ming, China Shipping, Norasia Container Lines Ltd, Hyundai Merchant Marine Co., Wan-Hai Lines and Zim Israel Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. “

DAC has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Danaos from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaos from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaos currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.67.

Danaos stock opened at $88.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.98. Danaos has a 52-week low of $46.65 and a 52-week high of $107.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.38.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $215.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.48 million. Danaos had a net margin of 152.70% and a return on equity of 20.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaos will post 30.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Danaos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Danaos’s payout ratio is 5.86%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Danaos by 1,223.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Danaos by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Danaos during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaos by 147.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaos during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2022, it had a fleet of 71 containerships aggregating 436,589 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

