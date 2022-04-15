Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CME. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CME Group by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,240,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,750,000 after buying an additional 163,446 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in CME Group by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in CME Group by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 2,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CME. UBS Group decreased their price target on CME Group from $275.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on CME Group from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CME Group from $255.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CME Group from $280.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.85.

CME stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $237.66. 834,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,629,914. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.79 and a 12-month high of $256.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $239.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 56.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.72%.

In other news, insider Kevin Kometer sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.04, for a total transaction of $3,294,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $687,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,650 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,564. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

