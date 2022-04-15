Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,780 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $4,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of REXR. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 11,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $827,452.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

REXR traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.18. 1,347,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,270. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.76. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $81.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 28.36%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 157.50%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on REXR. Zacks Investment Research cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.80.

About Rexford Industrial Realty (Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013, and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.