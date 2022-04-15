Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,600 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,146 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $15,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 840,605 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $63,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 394,353 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $29,719,000 after purchasing an additional 87,162 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 198,674 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $14,870,000 after purchasing an additional 100,766 shares during the period. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,864,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEP traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,669. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.00. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $63.59 and a twelve month high of $88.80. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.57). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 156.35%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

