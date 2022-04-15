Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 3,369 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,416 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $5,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 9,758.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,788 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 7,709 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of SEA by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 31,512 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 7,421 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 2,507 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $447,000. 98.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SE traded down $4.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.58. 4,317,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,561,326. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.35 and a beta of 1.39. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $85.01 and a twelve month high of $372.70.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.72%. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

SE has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $196.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $370.00 to $295.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.67.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

