Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 234 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.2% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.4% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 3.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MCO shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Moody’s from $415.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $439.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $408.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.77.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

MCO traded down $5.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $328.40. 968,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,394. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $328.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.60. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $299.68 and a 52-week high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.05). Moody’s had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 91.13%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.77%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

