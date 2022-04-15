Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 1,805 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 456.4% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.14. 8,407,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,875,287. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $51.66 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.87. The firm has a market cap of $69.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.15.

Truist Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.