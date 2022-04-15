Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $5,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2,125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PH. Mizuho cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.67.

Shares of NYSE:PH traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $273.87. The company had a trading volume of 509,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.65. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.94 and a 12-month high of $340.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $288.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.14.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.44 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 29.75%.

In other news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,573,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

