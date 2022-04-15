Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 40,600 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 52.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,600 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $10,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in MasTec by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,607,000 after purchasing an additional 102,619 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in MasTec by 10.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in MasTec by 10.9% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in MasTec by 1.6% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 12,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in MasTec by 24.3% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 9,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on MasTec from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on MasTec from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on MasTec from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

MTZ traded up $1.15 on Friday, hitting $79.75. The company had a trading volume of 611,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,418. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.22. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.85 and a 12-month high of $122.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.94.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

