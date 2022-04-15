Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 320 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $10,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,671,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its stake in BlackRock by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in BlackRock by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $905.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $889.71.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK traded down $27.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $688.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,103,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,848. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $742.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $840.14. The stock has a market cap of $104.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.22. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $660.15 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 40.52 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

