Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 1,890 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 35.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,945,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,078 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 55.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,845,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,635,000 after purchasing an additional 661,053 shares in the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Marriott International by 65.2% in the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,386,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,301,000 after purchasing an additional 547,298 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 305.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 609,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,604,000 after acquiring an additional 459,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 17.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,621,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,234,000 after buying an additional 382,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Shares of MAR traded up $4.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $180.51. 3,631,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,017,549. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.05 and a beta of 1.69. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.23 and a twelve month high of $184.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 125.04% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

MAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.36.

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total transaction of $99,548.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total value of $143,528.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,726 shares of company stock worth $3,003,209. 12.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marriott International (Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.