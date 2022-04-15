Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 171 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NOC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,046,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,177,771,000 after buying an additional 123,221 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,548,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $915,191,000 after purchasing an additional 88,751 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $733,486,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,854,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $667,772,000 after buying an additional 128,163 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,429,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $514,655,000 after purchasing an additional 99,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,065 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.76, for a total value of $1,206,874.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.99, for a total transaction of $64,678.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,738 shares of company stock valued at $4,485,857. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.27.

Shares of NYSE NOC traded up $2.68 on Friday, reaching $467.20. 1,120,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,518. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.74. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $336.03 and a fifty-two week high of $490.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $432.73 and a 200 day moving average of $396.49.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 14.40%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

