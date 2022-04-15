Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 12,000 Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Duck Creek Technologies worth $5,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 756.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,226,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,435 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 190.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,573,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,606,000 after buying an additional 1,031,038 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,954,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,709,000 after buying an additional 723,186 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 40.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,445,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,202,000 after buying an additional 707,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 2.6% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 16,192,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,347,000 after buying an additional 412,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DCT. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.70.

Duck Creek Technologies stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,066,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,502. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.70. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.36 and a 12 month high of $50.90.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $76.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $587,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

