Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,511 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $14,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Zoetis by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

ZTS traded down $2.22 on Friday, hitting $187.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,819,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,386,932. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $192.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.15. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.93 and a 1-year high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $88.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 26.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.78.

In related news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total value of $1,128,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total value of $405,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,455 shares of company stock valued at $9,607,544. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

