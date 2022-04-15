Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 8,946 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,946 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $11,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.1% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 19,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 3.6% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 23.1% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EQR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Equity Residential from $92.00 to $95.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Shares of NYSE EQR traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.43. 1,650,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,307,920. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $70.98 and a 52-week high of $93.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.09 and a 200-day moving average of $87.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.80.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $645.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.11 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 54.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 70.62%.

In related news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $78,413.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $249,660.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,371 shares of company stock worth $9,955,478 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

