Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 42,619 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 53.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 42,619 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $20,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $641,183.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,436,883.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APTV traded down $1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.51. 1,180,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,079,146. The company has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.07. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $94.75 and a 12-month high of $180.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.78%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APTV shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Aptiv from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America raised Aptiv from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Aptiv from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.53.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

