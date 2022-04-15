Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 2,385 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $9,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 785,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,291. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.88. The firm has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 44.55, a P/E/G ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.51 and a 52 week high of $231.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $463.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 94.36%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MAA shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.45.

In related news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.39, for a total transaction of $790,481.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

