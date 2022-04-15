Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $23.03

Shares of Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.03 and last traded at $23.90, with a volume of 173347 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.48.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.36.

Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DWAHY)

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the construction business worldwide. It operates through Single-Family Houses; Rental Housing; Condominiums; Existing Homes; Commercial Facilities; Logistics, Business and Corporate Facilities; and Other Businesses segments. The company constructs single-family houses; rents houses; develops, manages, and sells condominiums; purchases, renovates, and resells existing homes; develops commercial facilities; develops and constructs logistics, business, and corporate facilities; and provides real estate agency services.

