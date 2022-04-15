Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.41.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DADA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Dada Nexus from $35.40 to $28.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Dada Nexus from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of Dada Nexus stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $9.18. 931,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,030,772. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.31. Dada Nexus has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50.

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($1.67). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 35.96% and a negative return on equity of 48.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. Analysts expect that Dada Nexus will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,979,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,006,000 after acquiring an additional 412,162 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,393,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,967,000 after acquiring an additional 161,575 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,049,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,972,000 after acquiring an additional 276,883 shares in the last quarter. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter worth about $18,458,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,117,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,708,000 after acquiring an additional 73,769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

