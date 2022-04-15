Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing the power of sGC pharmacology to discover, develop and commercialize breakthrough treatments for serious and orphan diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of Olinciguat, Praliciguat and IW-6463 which are in clinical stage. Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics stock opened at $1.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.77. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $4.86.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 98.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 647,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 321,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 75,175 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 154.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 390,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 236,896 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 378.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 345,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 273,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for serious and orphan diseases, through the use of soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) pharmacology. Its product pipeline includes several sGC stimulators, a small molecules that act synergistically with nitric oxide on sGC to boost production of cyclic guanosine monophosphate (cGMP).

