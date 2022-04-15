CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cybin Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on progressing psychedelic therapeutics by utilizing proprietary drug discovery platforms, drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for psychiatric disorders. Cybin Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Shares of CYBN stock opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60. CYBIN INC. has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $3.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.30.

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) ( OTCMKTS:CYBN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CYBIN INC. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYBN. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) by 137.4% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 13,950 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 14.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cybin, Inc is an ethical biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of therapeutics for patients to address a multitude of mental health issues. It is focused on progressing psychedelics to therapeutics by engineering proprietary drug discovery platforms, innovative drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches, and treatment regimens for mental health disorders.

